Mariners win on another wild pitch again against A’s

SEATTLE (AP) — Struggling rookie Jarred Kelenic scored the winning run on Lou Trivino’s wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Mitch Haniger homered twice and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4. It was the second game in a row Seattle has won on a wild pitch in the series after Dylan Moore scored from second on Friday night on two consecutive wild pitches to give the Mariners a 4-3 win. They are a major league-best 22-8 in one-run games this season and have won eight of their last 12. Trivino (3-4) gave up a single to Luis Torrens to start the ninth. Trivino walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. The team forced out pinch-runner Donovan Walton at home before Trivino gave up the winning run. Kendall Graveman (3-0) pitched the ninth for the win.