Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — Bird lovers are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill. The roseate spoonbill was found in Saline in the Koch Warner Drain. Experts say it’s a first for Michigan. The bird typically lives in the Gulf Coast region. Saline police say it escaped from a zoo or is “very confused.” Word has spread about the bird, and Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles from Fairmount, Indiana. Most says she took more than 300 pictures. She says, “We’re going home happy campers.”