Heinz looking to pay you $25,000 to be their ‘Head Burger Artist’

Fancy yourself a Van Gogh of the grill, a Basquiat of the burger? Then H.J. Heinz wants to pay you $25,000 to be their Head Burger Artist.

The company announced on social media that it’s looking for photos of your “burger masterpieces” that could not only net you that windfall, but also land you on a three-city U.S. Burger Tour.

For the record, if you work in nudes, Heinz isn’t interested:. This is a contest to see how creatively you can dress your burgers with condiments, in seven categories: ketchup, mustard, mayo, relish, BBQ, flavor combination and freestyle.

Official rules can be found at HeinzArtoftheBurger.com. The contest ends on August 6, just before the stroke of midnight, Eastern time, so get to cooking — and submitting.