Police trying to determine how a man scaled a rollercoaster without anyone noticing

A man who decided to climb to the top of a dangerous rollercoaster ruined everyone’s day at the amusement park.

ABC affiliate KABC reports that a man scaled the ride known as Supreme Scream, located at Buena Park, California’s Knott’s Berry Farm — and managed to do it without anyone noticing.

Police tried making the man come down, but the suspect refused for two hours, during which time most of the other rides were shut down to assist in rescue efforts, while visitors were escorted out of the park.

The man was ultimately talked down and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It is unknown if he will face any charges. A motive is also unknown.