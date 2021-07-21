Herrera Beutler Seeks to Remove Southwest Washington “Child Care Desert” Designation, Secures Assistance to Increase Child Care Capacity in Goldendale

Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03) announced today that she secured $583,390 in support of an effort by the Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) to develop a child care facility in Goldendale.

The FY22 Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Appropriations bill included funding for this community-supported request seeking federal funds to renovate or construct a facility in Goldendale to serve as a child care or early learning center. Currently there are no licensed child care providers operating in the region except for a Head Start program that is at capacity.

“Southwest Washington is what’s known as a ‘child care desert’ and no one understands that more than working parents and employers in Klickitat County. As we rebound from COVID, it’s clear that child care is going to be crucial in helping folks get back to work and making sure employers have the workforce they need. That’s why I proudly advocated for the community’s request for funding that will construct a child care facility in Goldendale to better serve families throughout the surrounding community,” Herrera Beutler said.