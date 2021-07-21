Coastal Farm & Ranch to give away 300 Life Jackets for Kids

On Saturday, July 24, Coastal in The Dalles will give away 300 life jackets for kids up to 12 years of age. The life jackets are absolutely free to all families.

This special drive-thru event will take place in Coastal’s parking lot starting at 11am. This is a first come, first serve event. The store is located at 2600 West 6th Street in The Dalles.

Living in the Pacific Northwest with its many lakes, rivers and beaches, everyone is all too familiar with the possibility of water tragedies. When the weather warms up the water in the lakes rivers and other recreational areas can still be very cold. Currents and other water dangers can be unpredictable, and everyone must stay informed on current conditions and take precautions to keep a day in the water both fun and safe. Coastal encourages all kids and parents alike to wear life jackets.

“Water safety is top of mind for all of us here at Coastal,” according to Coastal CEO Lori McKinnon. “Some of our employees have shared with me over the years their personal experiences with family members drowning in lakes and rivers, when they believe simply wearing a life jacket could have made all the difference,” continued McKinnon. “This year we are giving away 6,000 life jackets to kids in the communities we serve. We hope that we can help make a difference when it comes to families coming home safe after a day of playing in the water,” concluded McKinnon.