Secret lover, or just cheese lover?

Cape Cod, Massachusetts police recently responded to a report of a man who rang someone’s doorbell and attempted to open the front door before fleeing.

A boy, later identified as a 15-year-old from Sandwich, MA, was found some distance down the road by police. He mentioned “a girl” lived at the house he attempted to enter, adding he did not expect anybody to be home, according to the Cape Cod News.

The boy mysteriously left some cheese on the owner’s doorstep before fleeing, though the significance is unknown.