7-20-2021 Cedar Creek and Cub Creek 2 Fires

Okanogan County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Cedar Creek and the Cub Creek 2 Fires, both in Okanogan County. The Cedar Creek Fire is located near the community of Mazama and is burning in timber. The Cub Creek 2 Fire is located near the town of Winthrop and is burning in timber, grass, and sage. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources effective July 20, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. at the request of Fire Chief Cody Acord, Okanogan County Fire District 6.

The Cedar Creek Fire started on July 8, 2021, at approximately 4:48 p.m. and is estimated at 5,000 acres and growing. The Cub Creek 2 Fire started on July 16, 2021 at approximately 1:27 p.m. and is also estimated at 5,000 acres and growing. Both fires are currently threatening homes, crops, standing timber, and infrastructure and Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuations are in effect. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered three strike teams at this time.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray will remain partially activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Cedar Creek and the Cub Creek 2 Fires. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are both en route to the scene and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.