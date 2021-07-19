Woman pulls 13 teeth from victim, steals over $20K

A Nevada woman has been arrested for stealing over $20,000 — and pulling 13 teeth from a victim at the dental office where she worked.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, police arrived at the business after responding to an after-hours alarm. They found the door ajar and a back window broken.

“After the business was cleared by K9 deputies, it was discovered that only a cash drawer was disturbed. A total $22,861 was stolen in cash and checks,” a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s office read.

Laurel Eich, 42, was identified as a person of interest. Under questioning, she allegedly also admitted that she had extracted 13 teeth from someone on a separate occasion. She was arrested for multiple felonies on July 14, including grand larceny.

There was no word on the condition of the alleged took extraction victim.