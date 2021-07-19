When police say “Life is not a video game” while arresting you, you know you messed up

A man who thought he was invincible, or a character from Grand Theft Auto, thought it would an excellent idea to hop the airport fence and try to jump onto a plane.

ABC News affiliate KDVR reports that Sterlin Antonio Love, 31, rushed the fence at Colorado’s Centennial Airport on Friday and tried to board a jet that was taxiing on the runway. Police say he intended to steal the jet that was heading to Hawaii.

“Today’s Note to Self: Life is not a video game. Jumping a fence at Centennial airport in [an] effort to steal a jet and fly to Hawaii will not go well,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted after the incident, and shared photos of the suspect in action.

Police say that the airplane’s crew successfully “shooed” Love away. Denver-area sheriff’s deputies helped with that, placing him in handcuffs. They were already at the airport for an unrelated matter.

Love was turned over to the Douglas County sheriff’s department, who then charged him with aggravated motor vehicle theft in the first degree, a felony, and misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespassing.