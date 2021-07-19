Booze-loving monkey breaks into liquor store, guzzles bottle of Kahlua

A booze-loving macaque broke into a liquor store in Madhya Pradesh, India, recently and downed a bottle of Kahlua right in front of the store’s owner, according to the New York Post.

During the booze battle, a staffer tried to stop the monkey and was bitten in the process.

Local residents say the monkey, which is known in the area, first started hitting the sauce after finding a nearly empty bottle of wine.

While this may seem funny, macaques have become a scourge across the Indian subcontinent, where they’ve been known to rob ATMs and commandeer office buildings.