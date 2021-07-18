New device claims to “reduces the stench of flatulence”

(NOTE NATURE) Here’s a gift that’s a real gas.

A new device — called The FartVac — is a hand-operated air pump that utilizes an activated carbon filter and clams to reduce the smell of flatulence.

“FartVac is the world’s first fart vacuum and filtering system. Using a hand-activated air pump and an activated carbon filter, FartVac reduces the stench of flatulence. It is time to align norms and manners to what is healthy!” reads the product description.

It continues: “You can now fart without shame — no more pain while fighting nature and holding in gas.”

The description also notes that this is a great gift for the “gassy people in your life.”

The FAQ’s do contain a couple of disclaimers. For example, it warns “There is no guarantee that FartVac will remove all the smell from your horrible gas.”

Also, if you fart a little too hard and it turns into something else, the FatVac can’t help. In that case, the website recommends a “new pair of underwear, pants, and a good shower.”

The FartVac vacuum retails for $9.99.