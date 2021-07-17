There aren’t just monsters under the bed, there are snakes…lots of them

Monsters aren’t the only things hiding under beds these days: snakes are too. And, in this case, 18 of them.

Trish Wilcher was headed to bed on Sunday at her home in Augusta, Georgia when she found the slithering creatures. She told ABC affiliate WJBF, “I spotted what I thought was a piece of fuzz on the floor, went to reach for it and it moved.”

“And then a second later another piece moved and I went to my husband, ‘we have snakes!'” she added.

Her husband gathered the snakes into a linen bag and released them near a creek.

On Facebook, Wilcher added that she was “scared shirtless” after discovering the reptiles, which consisted of a mother and 17 babies. However, she’s “still not confident that was the last of those things.”