Haniger has 3 hits, Mariners hold off Angels 6-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mitch Haniger had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Chris Flexen continued his mastery of the Angels as the Seattle Mariners held off Los Angeles 6-5. Angels second baseman David Fletcher got two hits and extended his hitting streak to 25 games, tied with Rod Carew for the second-longest in franchise history. Despite Flexen’s strong showing, Seattle’s bullpen nearly blew it. The Mariners held a 6-2 advantage going into the ninth inning before the Angels took advantage of a pair of errors, scoring three times to close within a run. With runners at the corners and two outs, Paul Sewald got Phil Gosselin to line out to right field to preserve the win.