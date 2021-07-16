‘Abortion reversal’ bill introduced in GOP-led Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Republican state representatives in Ohio have introduced legislation requiring doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The legislation announced Thursday requires physicians administering a chemical abortion to inform a patient prior to, or soon after, taking the first of two pills prescribed that it may be possible to reverse the process. The American College of Obstretricians and Gynocologists says that position is not supported by science. The bill’s backers characterized it as an extension of Ohio’s existing informed consent laws. Abortion-rights advocates said it’s “founded on lies.”