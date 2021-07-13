State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Lyle Hill Fire

Klickitat County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Lyle Hill Fire located in Klickitat County, near Lyle. The Lyle Hill Fire is currently burning in grass, shrub and timber. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 13, 2021, at 5:30 a.m. at the request of Fire Chief David McCune, Klickitat County Fire District 4.

The Lyle Hill Fire started on July 12, 2021, at approximately 7:28 p.m. This fire is estimated at 150 acres and growing. It is threatening homes and orchards. Level 1 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 2 wildland strike teams at this time.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray will remain partially activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Lyle Hill Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are both en route to the scene and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.