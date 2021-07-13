Please wear a mask — especially if you’re shooting paint balls at city cameras

Preventing the spread of COVID-19 isn’t the only good reason to wear a mask — it also comes in handy when you’re committing a crime.

Springfield, Massachusetts, police arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly shooting city cameras with paintballs.

Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells WWLP-TV, that a man, later identified as 23 year-old Manuel Torres, had reportedly shot a city camera with a paintball gun — apparently forgetting that it was, you know, a camera, and was recording what he did. Including capturing a image of his mask-less face.

Following an alert to police, officers stopped Torres and placed him under arrest after finding a paintball gun in his car.

Torres was charged with two counts of defacement of property and two counts of violating a city ordinance for firing his paintball gun.