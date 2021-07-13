Dentists are apparently making bank during the pandemic due to rise in teeth grinding

Cha-ching! That’s a sound that came from a dentist office somewhere in America. That’s because dentists are noting that teeth grinding and jaw clenching — medically known as bruxism — seems to be on the rise.

The increase is attributed to uncertainty caused by the pandemic, as well as the isolation and disruptions in people’s routine.

Teeth clenching is now affecting people who never had a history or problem with it before, according to New York City-based dentist Dr. Saul Pressner. “I’m really seeing both — people who were pre-disposed to clenching and grinding, who already had appliances made for them, and some who had no evidence to show they were ever clenching or grinding before,” he remarked to ABC News.

It’s currently unknown what exactly causes teeth grinding, but health officials believe this behavior is related to sleep patterns and processes within the central nervous system caused by anxiety and highly stressful life circumstances — both of which were ever present during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also up during the pandemic? Alcohol use, which is another thing believed to cause bruxism.

Dentists note they’re also now seeing patients who are grinding their teeth in the daytime, while they’re awake.

If left untreated, bruxism can cause cavities and gum disease on top of wear and tear on the chewing surfaces of the teeth.

Ultimately, dentists and mental health professionals agree that tackling this issue will involve addressing stress and anxiety, along with an emphasis on preventive dental care to ensure that complications don’t arise in the future.