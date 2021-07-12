Ohio driver makes bogus 9-1-1 call to beat traffic ticket

How do you avoid being busted by the police? How about calling the police?

Muhammad Kabir, 34, was driving with a suspended drivers license in a vehicle with expired plates, according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun, when he was pulled over outside of a Walmart.

In an effort to “deter officers from the traffic stop,” thus avoiding a series of traffic citations, Kabir “called in a fake 911 call of a male being shot” on a street near the Walmart, according to the report.

Instead, a police dispatcher was “able to ping the caller of the 911 call back to Walmart,” and the “phone number of the 911 caller matched the male that was on the traffic stop.”

In addition to being cited for multiple traffic violations, Kabir also was arrested and charged with making false alarms.