Man steals nearly $2k in merchandise, has the audacity to return something he didn’t want

A man who managed to sneak out of a store with $2,000 in unpaid merchandise got hauled away in handcuffs for the dumbest reason ever.

WTAJ reports that 36-year-old Matthew Robinson raided a Pennsylvania Dick’s Sporting Goods and was actually going to get away with stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.

Unfortunately, as he was loading his vehicle, he came across an item he decided he didn’t want. So he moseyed back into the store to return it. Employees confronted him and he fled.

Police later caught up to him, thanks to security footage and the act someone managed to note his license plate.

Robinson was arrested and faces two charges: retail theft and receiving stolen property.

All the items he stole were returned to the store.