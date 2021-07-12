The Goldendale community is invited to an information Night on the proposed KVH expansion project, Tuesday, July 13th, 6 pm at the Goldendale Grange.
CEO Leslie Hiebert will give a short presentation on the project details and answer any questions. This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For more information on the project, please visit KVHealth.net
Klickitat Valley Health Community Information Night 7/13
