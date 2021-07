LAS VEGAS(AP) — This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer. Nigeria probably didn’t expect it, either. If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone — after Nigeria shocked the U.S. on Saturday night, beating the U.S. 90-87. The Nigerian roster of mostly little-known NBA players found a way to defeat a USA group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers.