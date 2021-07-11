Flexen flexes again at home, Mariners beat Angels 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen pitched three-hit ball for seven innings in another home win, Luis Torrens added an RBI triple and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0. David Fletchers of the Angels extended his hitting streak to 23 games. Flexen, signed out of the Korea Baseball Organization following last season, struck out six. He improved to 6-2 in 10 starts at home as the Mariners won their third straight game. Drew Steckenrider struck out the side in the eighth and Paul Sewald got Shohei Ohtani to strike out swinging on the way to his second save and a combined three-hitter.