Tropical Storm Elsa soaks NYC as it races up East Coast

NEW YORK (AP) — Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds, toppling trees and hindering some commuter rail service as it churned its way toward New England. There were some snags on the commuter rail lines Friday, with slight delays north of the city and service suspended on the Long Island Rail Road’s Oyster Bay Branch because of fallen trees. The storm struck a city already reeling from a deluge Thursday that flooded roads and at least one subway station. The strongest winds were expected to stay off the coast of New England. But the storm was expected to bring heavy rain.