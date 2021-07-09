N.L. Holmes – Lake of Flowers

Author NL Holmes has one of the more unusual career paths for a celebrated novelist. She was an accomplished archaeologist and teacher for 25 years. Earlier in her career, she served as a nun for two decades in between she was an artist and antiques dealer before the doctorate in classical and near Eastern archaeology studies from Bryn Mawr. She has excavated in Greece and Israel and taught ancient history and Humanities at Stockton University, in New Jersey and the University of South Florida for many years. Back in April, we had a chance to talk with her about The Sun at Twilight, the latest in her Empire at Twilight series about the Hittite Empire circa 1300 BCE. Today we have a look at her other historical fiction series the Lord Hani mysteries, set in ancient Egypt. Lake of Flowers is the fifthrth book in the series and the subject of our talk today. We’re very pleased to welcome NL Holmes.

Author’s website: https://www.nlholmes.com