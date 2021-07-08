Wild police chase ends with suspect ordering food in McDonald’s drive-thru

Apparently, being pursued during a police chase works up quite the appetite.

A woman who led authorities on a wild pursuit ended up getting caught when she decided to make a stop at a McDonald’s drive-thru.

The whole affair went down Wednesday morning after police received a call about a stolen pickup truck in Worchester, Massachusetts, ABC News reports. Since the truck was equipped with GPS, it didn’t take long for police to track down the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Johanna Gardell.

According to police, they attempted on multiple occasions to pursue Gardell, but her erratic driving — which resulted in striking several vehicles, including a police cruiser, and driving on the wrong side of the street — caused the pursuit to be called off twice.

But third time’s a charm, as they say, and when Gardell was located in a McDonald’s drive-thru attempting to order food, police were able to arrest her.

Gardell is facing a slew of charges as a result of the incident. No word on the status of her McDonald’s order.