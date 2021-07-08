Man finds $1 million Powerball ticket while cleaning his home

Nothing like a clean house to make you feel like a million. Dollars, that is.

A Florida man who spent the weekend cleaning his house found a months-old Powerball ticket that turned out to be a $1 million winner.

Kenneth Morgan, 54, told Florida Lottery officials that he bought the ticket for the April 17 Powerball drawing at a Publix Liquor Store in Jacksonville, but the ticket was lost in a drawer, according to the Florida Lottery.

“I was cleaning the house on July 4th when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” Morgan explained. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner — I’m still in shock!”

Morgan’s ticket matched all five white balls in the drawing, with the exception of the Powerball number.

For selling the winning ticket, the Publix Liquor Store received a $1,000 commission.