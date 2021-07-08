Adding more confusion in the “is the hotdog a sandwich” debate… introducing FLAT hotdogs

It’s been a longstanding debate: “Is a hot dog a sandwich?”

One butcher shop has flipped the conversation on its head by putting their “creative” spin on the beloved food.

Rastelli’s in New Jersey unveiled a three-ounce ’round hot dog,’ as they describe it, just ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The hotdogs look like sliced bologna or a round hunk of Spam, with petal-shaped edges, just large enough to cover a standard hamburger bun.

Social media users continue to have mixed feelings over the circular sausage, saying the dog’s taste would be compromised, while the more extreme haters unequivocally condemn the snack.

Hate all you want, but as of Thursday morning, the round hot dogs — which sell for $18 for a pack of eight — were sold out, with no mention when they’ll be back in stock.