Snakes on a plane? Nope, snakes in a toilet

(NOTE NATURE, CONTENT) On your next trip to the bathroom, you might want to take a second to look down before you have a seat on the toilet. One man recently got the surprise of a lifetime when he failed to do so and ended up being bitten by a snake.

According to The Independent, a 65-year-old unnamed Austrian man in the town of Graz was handling his business on the toilet when he felt a “pinch in the area of his genitals,” according to a police report. When he turned around to investigate, he found out the “pinch” was the bite of five-foot-long albino snake.

The man was treated for minor injuries as a result of the incident.

While it’s unknown exactly how the reptile ended up in the man’s toilet, it’s suspected that it escaped from his 24-year-old neighbor, who reportedly owns almost a dozen of the slithering creatures.

The neighbor has been reported on suspicion of negligently causing bodily harm.