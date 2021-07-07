A pandemic clothing purge is on as normal life resumes in US

NEW YORK (AP) — A wardrobe purge is on for some as vaccinations have taken hold, restrictions have lifted, and offices reopen or finalize plans to do so. The main beneficiaries are secondhand clothing marketplaces and brick-and-mortar donation spots. That continues a trend building for the last several years. At the resale site Poshmark, orders are up for handbags and work-worthy dresses when compared to last year. The same goes for blazers, suit jackets and heels. ThredUp’s co-founder and CEO, James Reinhart, says growth is fueled by an influx of new sellers putting high-quality clothing into the market.