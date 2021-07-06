Wyden, Merkley Announce $5.4 Million American Rescue Plan Investment in Head Start for Oregon

Washington, D.C. –U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley today announced $5.4 million in Head Start funding going to Oregon from the American Rescue Plan.
“Head Start programs give low-income kids in Oregon and nationwide a leg up, preparing them to excel in school,” Wyden said. “It’s critical to get the Head Start programs of our state back in person as quickly and safely as possible to make sure Oregon’s youngsters don’t fall behind. This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which I fought to pass through Congress earlier this year, will help do just that.”
“Every Oregonian deserves a high-quality education; investing early in our children’s health and learning is critical to ensuring their success,” Merkley said. “This funding from the American Rescue Plan will help to provide a strong foundation for students of all backgrounds to thrive, especially after the challenges of schooling through the coronavirus pandemic. I will continue to fight for programs like Head Start that equip Oregon students with the tools they need to reach their full potential.”
The full breakdown of the Head Start American Rescue Plan funding for Oregon is included below:
|Community Action Organization
|$478,600
|Head Start of Yamhill County
|$206,995
|Klamath Family Head Start
|$171,100
|Umatilla Morrow Head Start, Inc.
|$466,635
|Eastern Oregon University
|$125,633
|Harney Education Services District
|$23,930
|NeighborImpact
|$150,759
|Malheur County Child Development Center
|$142,384
|Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon
|$177,082
|Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation
|$47,860
|Mt. Hood Community College
|$609,019
|Portland Public Schools
|$355,361
|Albina Head Start
|$607,822
|United Community Action Network
|$204,602
|Head Start of Lane County
|$573,124
|Oregon Coast Community Action
|$234,514
|Coquille Indian Tribe
|$23,930
|Family Building Blocks
|$83,755
|Community Services Consortium
|$122,043
|Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, Inc
|$513,299
|Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Indians, The
|$90,934
This funding is a part of Head Start Forward, a campaign from the Biden administration to help Head Start programs nation-wide move safely towards in-person operations.
