Woodcock 2 Fire – Wamic

Information from Columbia Gorge Wildland & Fire Information Page
#Woodcock2 Fire – 7/6/2021
LOCATION: Wamic / Smock Road. Cross-roads Woodcock / Campbell
SIZE: 10 acres – burning wheatfields.
DIRECTION: Fire is moving SSE with moderate spread
CONDITIONS: Winds 10 mph moving to SSW
EQUIPMENT:
2 Fire bosses
Brush trucks
Tenders
Tankers
Engines
RESPONDING FIRE AGENCIES:
Wamic
Tygh Valley
Juniper Flats
Dufur
Ore Dept of Forestry
3:09pm Fire declared out.
3:05pm Fire Bosses returning to Dallesport base; crews continuing mop up on SE corner of fire
2:59pm Fire Bosses dropping on SW Side of fire line now
2:56pm Column of smoke spotted on east side located in drainage
2:53pm Fire now officially controlled.
2:44pm Plume just now visible from the Port in TD.
2:40pm Fire Bosses doing drops onto fire
2:31pm Fire bosses about 2 minutes away
2:22pm Homeowners using excavator to get fuels low-lying
2:18pm Crews trying to get on the south side of the fire and working on structure protection
2:17pm Fire bosses ordered and enroute
2:08pm Reported structure and vehicle engulfed. Unknown types.
2:03pm Multiple brush trucks, tender, and engines on site.
2:02pm Crews blocked by irrigation ditch, finding alternative route to tackle fire.
1:59pm Wasco Electric de-energizing power lines
1:57pm Juniper Flats Fire dispatched
1:54pm Structures threatened
1:46 Tygh Valley Fire dispatched
1:45pm Report of fire with 50′ feet flames. Dufur dispatched for mutual aid.