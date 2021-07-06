Woodcock 2 Fire – Wamic

Information from Columbia Gorge Wildland & Fire Information Page

https://www.facebook.com/groups/ColumbiaGorge.WildlandFireInfo

#Woodcock2 Fire – 7/6/2021

LOCATION: Wamic / Smock Road. Cross-roads Woodcock / Campbell

SIZE: 10 acres – burning wheatfields.

DIRECTION: Fire is moving SSE with moderate spread

CONDITIONS: Winds 10 mph moving to SSW

EQUIPMENT:

2 Fire bosses

Brush trucks

Tenders

Tankers

Engines

RESPONDING FIRE AGENCIES:

Wamic

Tygh Valley

Juniper Flats

Dufur

Ore Dept of Forestry

3:09pm Fire declared out.

3:05pm Fire Bosses returning to Dallesport base; crews continuing mop up on SE corner of fire

2:59pm Fire Bosses dropping on SW Side of fire line now

2:56pm Column of smoke spotted on east side located in drainage

2:53pm Fire now officially controlled.

2:44pm Plume just now visible from the Port in TD.

2:40pm Fire Bosses doing drops onto fire

2:31pm Fire bosses about 2 minutes away

2:22pm Homeowners using excavator to get fuels low-lying

2:18pm Crews trying to get on the south side of the fire and working on structure protection

2:17pm Fire bosses ordered and enroute

2:08pm Reported structure and vehicle engulfed. Unknown types.

2:03pm Multiple brush trucks, tender, and engines on site.

2:02pm Crews blocked by irrigation ditch, finding alternative route to tackle fire.

1:59pm Wasco Electric de-energizing power lines

1:57pm Juniper Flats Fire dispatched

1:54pm Structures threatened

1:46 Tygh Valley Fire dispatched

1:45pm Report of fire with 50′ feet flames. Dufur dispatched for mutual aid.