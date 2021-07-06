Bear climbs through window to find a tasty treat

One hungry bear got quite the treat when it decided to climb through the open window of a home: namely, cat food.

According to KCNC-TV in Denver, CO, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says a bear entered a local home through the open window late last week in the town of Gunbarrel, devoured the cat food, and then exited the same way it came. Fortunately, no one in the home was injured.

“Bears can go through windows very easily. Bears can open your front door easily depending on what type of door handle you have,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Jason Clay. He also said that kind of incident is more common in mountain regions, where homes often don’t have AC and windows are left open.

Unexpected human and bear interactions are becoming increasingly more common in Colorado. Some experts attribute this increase to their quest for food, which explains why one of the four-legged animals wound up in a residential home.