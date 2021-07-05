Mariners continue surge as Flexen shuts down Rangers 4-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen allowed one run in six innings, Luis Torrens homered for the seventh time in his past 13 games and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-1. Seattle extended its recent surge, winning its fifth straight series of longer than two games, and has won 11 of 15 overall. Pitching on four days’ rest for the first time this season, Flexen struck out five and got the run support he needed from a pair of long balls. Torrens hit a three-run homer with two outs in the fourth inning off Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz. Shed Long Jr. added a solo shot for Seattle. Foltynewicz leads the majors with 21 homers allowed.