Masks off, gum in: Chewing gum takes off now that everyone can smell your breath again

For some, wearing masks during the pandemic was a handy way to avoid wearing too much makeup. For others, an added benefit of facial coverings was apparently not worrying about their breath.

Don’t believe it? Consider this: Data from NielsenIQ quoted by AdAge shows two straight years of declines in chewing gum sales have reversed, and 15 million more packs of gum were sold in May of this year, compared to January, as the pandemic continues to ease in many areas.

“We could all use a fresh start,” an Extra gum ad recently noted, showing people emerging from the lockdown and running into the arms of strangers. — but not before popping a piece of breath-freshening gum into their mouths.

Dirk Van de Put, the CEO of Trident gum maker Mondel?z, noted the declines at a conference last year — AdAge reports him declaring, “75% of gum consumption is on the road. Because you’re on your way in public transportation or in your car, at work, you’re going out — that’s typically gum consumption moments.”

Now with the newfound need to for fresh breath, the magazine notes this bubble likely wont burst anytime soon.