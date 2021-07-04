Best man gets revenge on demanding bride-to-be during wedding toast

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Taking on the duty of maid of honor or best man at a wedding is not always the easiest job, but it’s an honor nonetheless. Well, for one best man, that honor turned into a major annoyance that resulted in him getting revenge during the wedding toast.

In a post to Reddit’s AITA [Am I the A**Hole] thread, the best man explained the events that led up to him sabotaging his speech.

The man shared that he was open and honest with the groom from the beginning about how much he would be able to contribute, due to him recently purchasing a home and that his wife was expecting. Even though his money was tight, he still attended the bachelor party, rented a tux and paid for his and his wife’s dinner at the rehearsal.

That wasn’t enough for the bride-to-be, though, whom he said would relentlessly text and call him to complain about how he wasn’t doing a good enough job.

The best man went to his friend, the groom, for help, but was told to “cut him a break, because he’d be dealing with her nonsense for the rest of his life.”

Then came the day of the wedding and things only got worse, with the bride and groom continuously scolding and barking orders at him. So when the time to deliver his speech came around, the best man “used my friend’s exact wording about having to deal with her nonsense for the rest of his life.”

“I wished them the best and told him I’d always be there for him, especially during the divorce.”