One company is offering you $3,000 to check an item off your bucket list

Chances are, as you stared at your four walls during 2020, you started filling up your bucket list with things you swore you’d do when the “new new normal” started.

Well, with the pandemic easing, you might as well get going, especially since Choice Mutual is now offering one lucky person $3,000 to do just that.

The insurance company’s Bucket List Dream Job application is now open, and the “new hires” will receive three grand to use to achieve one of their life goals, whether it be skydiving lessons, starting a new business or making balloon animals.

The point is, you’ll have three grand to finally do whatever you wished you could do “someday.” Just fill out an application at ChoiceMutual.com/bucket-list-dream-job, and explain what your must-do item is, why you want to do it so badly, and why you weren’t able to do it before.

A little bit of work is required in addition to cashing the check, though: The new hires must document how they’re pursuing their goal — whatever it is — for 30 days on social media.



Applications will be accepted until July 12, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time.