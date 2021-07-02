Driven by delta variant, COVID-19 surges across Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Driven by the delta variant, a new wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across the African continent where new cases, hospital admissions, and deaths are increasing. The World Health Organization said South Africa is leading the new surge in Africa, where case numbers are doubling every three weeks. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, said the speed and scale of Africa’s third wave is like nothing seen before. The delta variant, reported in 16 African countries, has become dominant in South Africa, which accounts for more than half of Africa’s new cases. The WHO said the delta variant has been detected in 97% of samples sequenced in Uganda and in 79% of samples sequenced in Congo.