Senator Murray Statement on Washington State Re-opening Day

(Seattle, WA) – Today, as COVID-19 restrictions across Washington state are lifted, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement.

“After a very long and very tough year, Washington state is finally coming out on the other end of this pandemic. This incredible progress is thanks to the health care workers, first responders, and essential workers who have worked tirelessly to save lives and get us all through the pandemic. Reaching this point could not have been possible if millions of people across our state hadn’t come together to mask up, socially distance, and get vaccinated to protect themselves and others.

“The American Rescue Plan has made a big difference—getting shots in arms, money in people’s pockets, and helping us start to reopen schools quickly and safely—but getting back to normal is not good enough when normal wasn’t working for too many Washington state families in the first place. That’s why I’m focused on making sure the federal government makes foundational investments in basic, longstanding needs. We had a housing crisis, a child care crisis, and a climate crisis before the pandemic—and making investments to address these crises can’t wait any longer.



“I want Washington state families to know that I am fighting to make child care affordable for every family, to pass comprehensive paid leave for the first time ever, to make community college free for anyone who wants to invest in their future, and so much more. I am committed to making a historic investment in affordable housing and transit—all while tackling the climate crisis head on and creating millions of good-paying jobs. It’s time for us to build back stronger and fairer for every Washington state family.”