Wasco County Bans Personal Fireworks Use

Concerns for fire danger are heightened during the upcoming July 4th holiday celebrations. As a result, Wasco County has declared an emergency ban on the use of personal fireworks effective immediately due to unprecedented weather and drought conditions.

The area’s recent history of wildfires and wildfires currently threatening our crops and communities combined with recent and forecasted extremely hot temperatures, dry conditions and natural high winds in the area make this year particularly risky for the public and challenging for emergency responders. It is critical to exercise caution and put safety first rather than add more strain on our public safety system during this busy period for Emergency Responders.

Wasco County is following a number of Oregon cities & counties in declaring emergencies and banning personal use of fireworks. Multiple cities in SW Washington have taken similar actions.

Oregon State Law allows local government to prohibit or exercise limitations on fireworks sales and use. Wasco County Emergency Resolution 21-006 adopted on June 30, 2021, Declares an Emergency and prohibits the use of all fireworks within the unincorporated areas of Wasco County through July 14, 2021. Violations are subject to Class C misdemeanors and associated penalties both civil and criminal.