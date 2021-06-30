Introducing the latest weight loss gadget, a device that gives you lockjaw

There’s no denying that people will try some pretty crazy things in an effort to lose weight, but this recently developed device might take the cake. Researchers in New Zealand have developed a device that keeps an individual’s mouth shut, allowing them to only be able to consume a liquid diet.

According to The Univerity of Otago, the device, called DentalSlim Diet Control, “is an intra-oral device fitted by a dental professional to the upper and lower back teeth. It uses magnetic devices with unique custom-manufactured locking bolts. It allows the wearer to open their mouths only about 2mm, restricting them to a liquid diet, but it allows free speech and doesn’t restrict breathing.”

A trial based in Dunedin, New Zealand, claimed users shed an average of 14 pounds in two weeks and “were motivated to continue with their weight loss journey.”

Even though the device seemed to be successful, it received much criticism on social media.

“And this, kids, is why ethics needs to be taught in science,” wrote one critic. “Good God, I thought medicine was past these kinds of torture devices.”

Molecular biologist Raven Baxter seconded, writing, “Delete this. Delete the research team. Delete everything.”