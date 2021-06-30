City of Hood River bans fireworks for personal use

Fire danger is high during the upcoming July 4th holiday due to unprecedented weather and drought conditions. As a result, the City of Hood River has declared a State of Emergency that includes a ban on the use of personal legal and illegal fireworks effective immediately.

The area’s recent history of wildfires combined with extreme hot temperatures, dry conditions and natural high winds in the area make this year particularly risky for the public and challenging for emergency responders.

“The fire risk is too high in these extreme conditions and more dry, hot weather is in the forecast,” explained Hood River Fire Chief Leonard Damian. “It’s critical to exercise caution and put safety first rather than add more strain on our public safety system during this busy period for Hood River Fire & EMS.”

Hood River follows numerous Oregon cities, including Bend, Portland and Tualatin, in declaring emergencies and banning personal use of fireworks. Multiple cities in SW Washington have taken similar actions.

City Ordinance 2047 guides City rules regarding fireworks. Oregon State Law allows local government to prohibit or exercise limitations on fireworks sales and use. For further information, contact Hood River Fire & EMS at 541-386-3939.