Angry Popeye’s customer wreaks havoc over wait for chicken sandwich

A Popeye’s customer in Stafford County, Virginia got his feathers ruffled over the longer-than-usual wait time for his chicken sandwich, smashing a glass door and cursing out the staff.

Staff at the Popeye’s location told sheriff’s deputies that the customer was livid after being told he must wait for his chicken sandwich, according to WTTG. The customer allegedly hurled an expletive at the staff and struck the glass door, even after they tried to appease him with chicken tenders.

A deputy located the suspect, 38-year-old Yordim Escolero Moreira, during a traffic stop.

He was released on a summons for destruction of property.