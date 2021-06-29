Man forced to shoot bear. Why? It broke into his home and began attacking him

A California man is lucky to be alive after shooting a bear who managed to break into his home and attack him.

The incident occurred at approximately Thursday night in Meyers, California — a town about 100 miles east of Sacramento — when the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a man saying that he was attacked inside of his own home by a bear and that he had to shoot the animal in self-defense.

The sheriff said that the bear fled from the house and ran back out into the wilderness after it was shot but, even with indications that the bear was bleeding, it could not be immediately located until the following morning.

“On June 25th, 2021 during the morning hours, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife located the gravely wounded bear and euthanized it,” read a statement issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after the attack but determined the homeowner acted legally in shooting the bear and will not be charged for any wrongdoing.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office took the opportunity to warn people that attacks like these can happen and that there are ways to prevent things like these from happening again.

“We encourage all citizens to familiarize themselves with safety tips for bear encounters,” said the Sheriff’s Office.