Police rescue spooked nude sunbathers from Australian forest

SYDNEY (AP) — Police have fined two men who had to be rescued from an Australian forest after they were startled by a deer while nude sunbathing on a beach and became lost. The pair were among 44 people fined by police on Sunday for breaching a public health order during Sydney’s two-week COVID-19 lockdown. Police Commissioner Mick Fuller described the men as “idiots” who put others at risk and diverted resources during a pandemic. Their rescue in Royal National Park south of Sydney involved police aircraft, the State Emergency Service and ambulance officers.