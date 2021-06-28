Man’s best friend: NBC to host seventh annual “Clear the Shelters” campaign

NBC is continuing its effort to find quality homes for shelter animals.

For the seventh year in a row, NBC and Telemundo will present “Clear the Shelters,” a nationwide pet-adoption drive that aims to connect animals in need with pet owners. From August 23 through September 19, NBC and its Telemundo affiliates across the U.S. and Puerto Rico will partner with more than 1,200 shelters for the campaign that raises awareness for pet adoption.

“We are proud to bring Clear the Shelters to communities across the country for the seventh consecutive year and partner with so many great shelters and rescues to help them find forever homes for their animals and raise needed funds to support their important efforts,” says President of NBCUniversal Local Valari Staab.

Viewers can make donations to the participating shelters through The Animal Rescue Site. Since launching in 2015, the event has placed more than half a million pets in loving homes.