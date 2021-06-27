Study shows Americans bought too much stuff during the pandemic and have no place to put it

Has being stuck at home during the pandemic turned you into a hoarder? New research suggests that Americans are running out of space in their homes to store all the things they bought over the past year.

An unscientific survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that 63% of respondents have so much junk in their homes that they have a hard time finding space for it all. And 73% said they feel they’d be more at ease if all their stuff had its own place.

The study, commissioned by mDesign and conducted by OnePoll, revealed that over the past year, many of us have spent more money than usual on things like kitchenware and cooking utensils, home décor and personal care products.

This time spent at home has made 37% feel their homes are now more like a sanctuary than just a house. More than a third of people polled had no interest in home organization before the pandemic, but now 63% say they want to be cleaner and more organized.