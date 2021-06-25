Montana couple rescues horse from drowning in river

HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) — A western Montana couple were able to save a horse from drowning in the Bitterroot River on Father’s Day, and may have made a new friend. Matthew and Christina Eickholt told the Ravalli Republic they were floating down the river with Matthew’s parents when they noticed splashing near the shore. They realized it was a horse struggling in deep water. The Eickholts were able to coax the horse to a shallower part of the river just downstream, where the horse was able to get out of the water. Two days later, while on another rafting trip, the Eickholts stopped and the horse came running up to them.