Got $125K? Book your trip out of this world on a massive space balloon

Itching to get out of town? How about out of this world?

Thanks to a company called Space Perspective, you can now book flights to space for a cool $125,000 a person.

You’ll board a massive luxury space balloon called Spaceship Neptune for a six-hour experience that takes you 20 miles above Earth. The balloon has a pressurized cabin, a bar, a bathroom and plush reclining seats. The cabin even has Wi-Fi.

Space Perspective bookings are officially open for business following a successful test flight last week. But while you can start booking your trip now, the flights won’t begin departing until late 2024.