Study says over 40% of American men experimented with new looks during quarantine

The COVID-19 lockdown changed life in many ways, but did it make you change your appearance?

According to an unscientific new study of 2,000 American men, 42% of respondents say they experimented with their looks during quarantine, including trying out different hairstyles, new clothing styles and growing out their beards.

Four out of five of those who changed up their look say they’ll be keeping the makeover post-pandemic.

The study, commissioned by GAINSWave and conducted by OnePoll, also found that 45% of men surveyed experienced a bad haircut in the last year, and 57% of those hated it so much that they buzzed it all off.